Pirates’ Ouaddou accepts favourites tag ahead of Soweto derby

"To be favourites doesn't mean that you're going to win," said Ouaddou.

Orlando Pirates head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has accepted the “favourites” tag ahead of Saturday’s Soweto Derby against Kaizer Chiefs at the FNB Stadium (kick-off is at 3.30 pm).

The Buccaneers have generally had the upper hand lately against Amakhosi, winning three of the last five meetings, though Amakhosi claimed silverware over them in the 2025 Nedbank Cup final.

Speaking to the media in Randburg on Thursday, Ouaddou said even though he accepts the favourites tag, they still need to be at their best in order to overcome a “changed” Chiefs outfit on Saturday.

“We need to have this positive arrogance. We have to accept this position of favourites because we were champions. But at the same time, we play against new management,” said Ouaddou.

“To be favourites doesn’t mean that you’re going to win. Chiefs have a new coach, new energy, and new ideas, and they are doing a good job. So, it is up to us to come with a lot of energy, execute our plan, and deliver a good game of football for the South African fans,” he added.

Pirates collected four points from the two derbies last season, winning 3-0 in the first round before playing to a 1-1 draw in the second half. Despite accepting the favourites status, Ouaddou warned against complacency.

“We didn’t lose last season. But what we achieved last season is in the past. Well done to the boys and the club. But we have to move on. It’s another season, other targets, and we have to plan for that.”