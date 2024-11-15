Chiefs coach Nabi to miss friendly tournament after surgery

Nasreddine Nabi has had a ‘minor orthopaedic operation’ according to Chiefs. Picture: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Kaizer Chiefs head coach Nasreddine Nabi will not take charge of Amakhosi at the Home of Legends tournament in Gqeberha on Saturday.

This is after Nabi had a minor operation, his club said in a statement on their website.

‘Recovering at home’

“Notably, the coaching staff will miss … Nasreddine Nabi, who is recovering at home after recently undergoing a minor orthopedic operation. He is, however, expected to return in time to lead the team for their next league match, against Richards Bay in Polokwane on 27 November,” read the statement.

“Assistant coaches Khalil Ben Youssef and Cedric Kaze will take charge of the team to face the Golden Arrows in this weekend’s Home of Legends Cup.

“This first semifinal is scheduled for a 10:00 kick off on Saturday. Following this matchup, Mamelodi Sundowns take on Chippa United at 13:00. The tournament’s final, showcasing the two semifinal winners, is set to kick off at 17:00.

‘Everyone at Chiefs’

“Everyone at Chiefs wishes Coach Nabi a speedy recovery and look forward to seeing him back on the bench soon.”

The friendly tournament will take place at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.