Chiefs fined another R150 000 for supporter misbehaviour

Kaizer Chiefs have been fined R150 000 by the Premier Soccer League after their supporters threw missiles during the 4-0 Carling Knockout quarterfinal loss to Mamelodi Sundowns at FNB Stadium on November 2.

“The respondent (Chiefs) pleaded guilty as charged … Chiefs have been fined R200 000 half of which is suspended for 12 months, on the condition that they are not found guilty of the same offence,” said PSL Prosecutor Zola Majavu.

‘No longer suspended’

“Three weeks ago Chiefs appeared on the same charges, and were fined R100 000, of which R50 000 was suspended. Now that they have reoffended, under the operation of law the R50 000 is no longer suspended. So Chiefs will pay a total of R150 000, plus the costs of the sitting, which will be administratively computed by the league and added on to the R150 000.”

Chiefs’ fans also threw missiles at the end of the Betway Premiership meeting with Sundowns on September 28 at FNB Stadium.

Chiefs are repeat offenders

Last season, Chiefs were forced to play a game behind closed doors after several similar incidents.

“The DC (Disciplinary Committee) also observed that fining clubs week in, week out is not in and of itself and answer to deal with the growing acts of hooliganism, which have an adverse effect on the league, stakeholders and sponsors,” added Majavu.

“Last season, Chiefs were before the DC at least four times, and this season they have now made a second appearance. The DC also observed that this misconduct is not exclusive to Chiefs. Last week Pirates suffered the same fate (Pirates fans threw missiles after their team lost 3-2 to Magesi FC in the Carling Knockout last 16).

“It is only a matter of time before other clubs follow suit. This type of misbehaviour does not augur well for the development of the product.

“The DC directed that this issue is revisited and that we review the sanctions, to assist in stemming thids tide. Until this happened we are creatures of the statutes which govern us, and are duty bound to implement the rule book as it stands.”