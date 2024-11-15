Chiefs boss Kaizer Motaung on PSL succession plan

“We have to be open to the young ones to take over because our time will come to an end," said the Chiefs boss.

Irvin Khoza, PSL Chariman, gives gift to Kaizer Motaung, Founder and Director of Kaizer Chiefs during the 2024 National Soccer League annual general meeting at Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg on Wednesday. Picture: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Kaizer Chiefs chairman Kaizer Motaung says the new Premier Soccer League (PSL) should start discussions around the succession plan that would see young people taking over the leadership of the League.

The 80-year-old Motaung was speaking during the PSL quadrennial general meeting in Sandton this week where he was once again elected to the League’s new executive committee.

Motaung was elected alongside Irvin Khoza, Mato Madlala, Stan Matthews, Tim Sukazi, Rejoice Simelane, Jomo Biyela, and Johnny Mokgaladi.



Khoza was re-elected unopposed as the chairman of the League for another four-year term.

“We have to be open to the young ones to take over because our time will come to an end, and there has to be a proper succession plan… that we do together as a committee and see how best can we probably put certain things in place so that we can be able to get a proper way forward,” responded Motaung to the media when asked about the PSL succession plan.

Motaung, who was gifted R2 million by Khoza to “spoil himself” also reflected on his working relationship with the PSL chairman.

“We’ve come a very long way in this league. We maneuvered and worked together as a team. Even when he was not the chairman of Pirates at the time, he was with us whenever we were fighting with SANFA (the South African National Football Association), who wanted to run both amateur and professional football,” said Motaung.



“Our journey with the chairman has been exciting and very eye-opening. We went through quite a lot. It takes time for us to put something together, but we can write our history ourselves and not wait for somebody to come write it for us. We need to write our history in terms of where we come from and this has been our lives through and through,” concluded the Chiefs boss.