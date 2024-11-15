Ex-Chiefs striker Nurkovic completes SuperSport United switch

SuperSport announced Nurkovic's acquisition on Friday afternoon.

SuperSport United FC have announced the signing of Serbian striker Samir Nurković on a one-and-a-half-year deal.



The 32-year-old former Kaizer Chiefs striker joins Matsatsantsa a Pitori as a free agent after parting ways with TS Galaxy recently.



“The 32-year-old will make his debut in the January transfer window, as the club waits for his work permit,” read a statement from the club.



“I am so happy and grateful to be at a wonderful and amazing club like SuperSport United FC. I am very much looking forward to my first training session at the club, getting to meet my new teammates and getting to workm” said Nurkovic.



SuperSport CEO Stanley Matthews added: ” Samir is a proven number 9 target man with a good track record and who will fit in well with our style of play, which looks to get crosses in from wide areas and to capitalize on set pieces.“



Nurković, previously with Kaizer Chiefs, Royal AM and recently with TS Galaxy, has scored over 30 goals in his five years stay in the country and will be looking forward to increasing his goal tally during his Matsatsantsa stay.