Chiefs confirm Cavin Johnson will not be head coach next season

'There will very much be a different technical structure next season,' said Kaizer Motaung Jnr.

Kaizer Motaung Jnr says Cavin Johnson will not be the main man in the Amakhosi dugout next season. Picture: Backpagepix

Kaizer Motaung Jnr has confirmed Cavin Johnson will not be Kaizer Chiefs head coach from the start of next season and says plans are already in motion to appoint a new technical team to take charge of Amakhosi.

“Definitely,” said Motaung Jnr this week when asked if Chiefs would be changing coaches.

“We communicated from the onset that Cavin would be there on an interim basis, and there will very much be a different technical structure next season.”

The Chiefs sporting director added that the club have been making their plans on who will come in for some time.

“The plans have long been in motion … from our side we have been preparing for a while and at the appropriate time the club will make announcements.”

Johnson has been unable to turn Chiefs’ fortunes around since taking over at the end of October, appointed as an interim head coach after Molefi Ntseki was sacked.

The former Platinum Stars and SuperSport United head coach did pick up some positive results with Chiefs towards the end of last year. However, 2024 has got off to a dismal start, with Chiefs dumped out of the Nedbank Cup by struggling Motsepe Foundation Championship side Milford FC, and winning just one of seven league games.

‘You are not going to see a decade of nothing!’

Chiefs will have gone nine seasons without a single Premier Soccer League trophy at the end of this campaign, and Motaung Jnr has insisted it will not extend into a decade in the 2024/25 campaign.

“Don’t worry about that, you are not going to see a decade of nothing!”he said.

“For us to achieve what we want to achieve is not just going to take one person (a head coach) or technical staff, it is going to take a lot of people, structures and elements that need to work, that haven’t been working for many years.

“We are very much cognisant of what needs to be done and what we have not got right in the past. We are focused on the future and want to make sure we make the right decisions.”

Chiefs’ early exit from the Nedbank Cup means they are not playing this weekend. They will resume their efforts to finish as high as possible in the DStv Premiership on April 21, when they take on Richards Bay at the King Zwelithini Stadium.