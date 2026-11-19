'Phili has been training normally with the squad for one week,' said Da Cruz.

Kaizer Chiefs head coach Fernando Da Cruz says wingers Langelihle Phili and Elias Mokwana are both potentially available for Amakhosi’s Carling Black Label Knockout semifinal showdown against Mamelodi Sundowns at Loftus Stadium on Sunday.

Phili in full Chiefs training

The 21-year-old former Stellenbosch star Phili is back in full training after an injury that has ruled him out since mid-August.

His last game for Chiefs, in fact, was their 1-1 Betway Premiership draw with Sundowns at FNB Stadium on August 15, a game in which he scored his first goal for Amakhosi.

“Phili has been training normally with the squad for one week,” said Da Cruz.

“He has a lack of minutes but potentially he is a player who can be in the squad for Sunday.”

There was similar news about Elias Mokwana, who signed for Chiefs at the beginning of November as a free agent. The Bafana winger has had to get up to full fitness have not had a proper pre-season.

Mokwana ‘a little bit in the same situation’

“He is a little bit in the same situation as Phili,” said Da Cruz.

“He is training with the team but there is a lack of rhythm for competition. Potentially he can be in the squad.”

Da Cruz believes Chiefs will have to play at a ‘Champions League’ level if they are to beat Masandawana on Sunday.

Sundowns won last year’s Caf Champions League, and while they were surprisingly knockout out of this year’s competition in the final qualifying round, Miguel Cardoso’s side have been doing extremely well on the domestic front.

Sundowns have already won the 2026 MTN8 and are top of the Betway Premiership

“To reach the final we need to be at the level of Sundowns. We know that this is a team at Champions League level, so on Sunday we need to play at Champions League level. We know that we are playing a team with a lot of quality.”