'We know it's a derby and it's a tough game, but we need to play our way,' he said.

Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Marcelo Allende is anticipating a physical battle against Kaizer Chiefs in the Carling Knockout semi-final at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday.

Sundowns-Chiefs is sold out

The highly-anticipated clash between the two South African football giants has already sold out, with tickets snapped up just hours after going on sale on Tuesday morning.

Sundowns will be desperate to book their place in a second successive domestic cup final after lifting the MTN8 trophy earlier this season.

However, Allende knows they will have to be at their best against a Chiefs side that has proved difficult to overcome in recent meetings.

“It’s a derby, we know their physicality and a lot of duels, maybe in the middle, so we need to be prepared to give a fight,” the Chilean said.

Allende expressed delight at the sold-out signs, highlighting the importance of Masandawana’s backing in games of this magnitude.

“When I saw that the game had been sold out, it really made me happy because that means we’ll be our supporters. I always say that they are important for us because we play for the badge,” he added.

The last three Betway Premiership meetings between the sides have ended in draws, but Chiefs will take confidence from their last cup encounter at Loftus.

Amakhosi eliminated Sundowns with a 2-1 victory in the semi-finals of the 2025 Nedbank Cup, and Allende is aware of the challenge facing his team.

Allende – ‘We need to play our way’

“We know it’s a derby and it’s a tough game, but we need to play our way,” he said.

“We need to always stick to our ideas and our behaviours as we have been preparing in the last couple to get the result and move to the final.”

Meanwhile, Allende admits that Sundowns are still hurting from their CAF Super Cup final defeat to USM Alger before the FIFA international break.

The midfielder believes the break provided the team with an opportunity to regroup and shift their focus towards the next challenge.

“I think the break was good and of course we still in a little bit of pain because we lost the last game,” the midfielder concluded.

“It was an important game, but I think the break helped us change our minds and focus on the new one because we have a big game on Sunday.”

Chiefs will be without the suspended Inacio Miguel who was sent off in the Soweto Derby loss to Orlando Pirates last month.