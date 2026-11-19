"Ferraris without fuel, you cannot go to Boulogne," said Ouaddou.

Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has slammed South African national team coaches for failing to give his players sufficient game time.

Speaking to the media at the PSL offices in Parktown ahead of Saturday’s Carling Knockout semifinal clash against Stellenbosch FC, Ouaddou used a Ferrari analogy to explain his frustration with the situation.

“I have one of the best players in South Africa. I always tell them that I have Ferraris in my team. But Ferraris without fuel, you cannot go to Boulogne,” said Ouaddou before questioning what his players were doing during their time with their respective national teams.

“We are going to play, of course, to win it. But I’m training with intensity. But when you don’t have your group to train properly, you expect them to keep rhythm with game-time in the national team; they are flat. They are not playing in 10 days, so I don’t know what they are doing in the national team,” he added.

“You know it’s not a secret, the national teams are not training like clubs; it’s tactical work, not physical. Then when you see players not playing, you recover them before an important game in two days, in a bad state, not the same as when you gave them,” explained Ouaddou.

‘We are not favourites’

Meanwhile, Ouaddou has dismissed the notion that Pirates are favourites to win the semifinal encounter against Stellies at the Moses Mabhida Stadium.

“So with a game of high intensity, we are not favourites; we will try our best to win, but the opponent had time to work physically and tactically, so it’s an important point to mention,” commented Ouaddou.

Meanwhile, Stellies coach Gavin Hun is expecting a difficult encounter against Pirates, but added that his “rested” side is looking forward to it.

“We’re under no illusions about the game ahead of us, though, and how big it is. The opposition have had a very good season or two over the last few years, but we’re looking forward to it. We had a good international break, and we’ve got almost everyone back, so we’re looking forward to it.



“It will be a difficult game. Pirates are a good side, and they’ve gone back to their good DNA and are playing to their strengths. They’ve really invested in their team, and the rewards are there to see. But in cup games, anything can happen, and we will give a good account of ourselves; that’s for sure,” said Hunt.