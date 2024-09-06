Three things to look out for when Bafana take on Uganda

Can Sundowns' stars spark into life?

Bafana Bafana will kick off their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign on Friday when they host Uganda in their Group K opener at Orlando Stadium.

Hugo Broos’ side will be determined to get off to a good start in their bid to qualify for a third consecutive AFCON finals, and they should be in good spirits, after an excellent 2024 thus far.

Bafana, however, will have to guard against complacency against a Uganda side that they will be expected to beat. Phakaaathi editor Jonty Mark takes a look at three things to look out for in Friday’s game.

Will Pirates’ Sipho Chaine get his Bafana chance in goal?

In the absence of injured captain Ronwen Williams, Broos will have to decide if AmaZulu’s Veli Mothwa, SuperSport United’s Ricardo Goss or Orlando Pirates’ Sipho Chaine gets an opportunity between the posts against Uganda. Goss and Mothwa have been regular members of Broos’ squads. Chaine is a first time call-up, but the 27 year-old Buccaneer is the man in form.

Mothwa has yet to start his domestic season with AmaZulu. Goss has played just once, in SuperSport’s MTN8 quarterfinal loss to Pirates. Chaine has been ever-present as Pirates have reached the MTN8 final and the next round of Caf Champions League qualifiers. Broos may well feel his experience of playing for a club the size of Pirates will be enough.

Sundowns’ Bafana stars need to show up

Themba Zwane will captain Bafana against Uganda. Picture: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

It hasn’t been a very good start to the season for Mamelodi Sundown. They looked off the pace in their MTN8 semifinal defeat to Stellenbosch FC.

Given that Sundowns have been such a key factor in Bafana’s success under Broos, their lack of spark has to be a cause for concern heading into the game against Uganda. Broos even admitted this, though he said on Thursday that he had been satisfied by what he had seen in training that it would not be a problem.

This means that we can expect the likes of Grant Kekana Aubrey Modiba and Teboho Mokoena to all start on Friday. Broos has so much faith in Themba Zwane that he has handed the captaincy to the 35 year-old attacking maestro.

Still, while training can give an indication of readiness, the proof will be in the pudding of Friday’s on-field action. If Sundowns’ stars spark to life, Bafana’s route to victory should be far smoother.

Will Lyle Foster’s latest Bafana return be more impactful?

Lyle Foster was back in the Bafana Bafana squad earlier this year for the Fifa World Cup qualifiers against Nigeria and Zimbabwe. He missed out on the Africa Cup of Nations finals because of mental health issues.

Foster, however, only played the last 20 minutes of the 1-1 draw with the Super Eagles, and didn’t feature at all in the 3-1 victory over Zimbabwe. Broos went instead for local-based talent like Iqraam Rayners, Oswin Appollis and Elias Mokwana (who has now signed for Tunisia’s Esperance). And it paid off.

So it remains to be seen what kind of an opportunity Foster is given against Uganda. The 24 year-old has, however, started the English Championship season well with Burnley . He scored his first goal of the campaign last weekend, while for Rayners, Mokwana and Appollis, their campaigns have barely begun.

So it may be that Broos leans more heavily on Foster’s international experience this time around.