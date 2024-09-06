Motaung Jr gives update on Chiefs’ pursuit of Velebayi

Amakhosi have been linked with Velebayi for some time.

Kaizer Chiefs Sporting Director Kaizer Motaung Jr has opened up about the club’s interest in signing Cape Town Spurs winger Asanele Velebayi.

Amakhosi have been linked with Velebayi for some time. And speaking to Thabiso Mosia on Radio 2000, Motaung Jr confirmed that Amakhosi hade tabled offers for the duo.

“Velebayi, when we broke down our recruits, he fitted into that young prospect. I think being at a team like Spurs, in his breakthrough season; I think he played about 13 games. He has a lot of potential and it was great to see him in the [2024] COSAFA [Cup] team and got a chance to express himself,” Motaung said.



ALSO READ: Chiefs are doing good business in this transfer window – Masilela



“We did make an official offer to Cape Town Spurs; we had engagements with them, and of course, Spurs price their players the way they see fit. It has to make sense on both ends.”

Chiefs respond to claims they spoke to Velebayi

Motaung also dismissed the claim made by Spurs CEO Alex Efstathiou that Chiefs had spoken to Velebayi nd his parents in order to force them to sell the player to them.



“One thing we also wan to put out there is that we never spoke to the player and his parents; that’s a misconception because we always pride ourselves on being professional.

“I subsequently had a call with Alexi [Efstathiou] after that to address that. He apologised and clarified the fact of the miscommunication.



ALSO READ: Mthethwa facing uncertain future at Chiefs, AmaZulu show interest



“Definitely an interest in the player. We definitely would love to see a player like him join us, but they [Spurs] are within their rights to decide against that,”

With the transfer deadline getting closer, it remains to be be seen whether Chiefs will finally land Velebayi or if he will remain with the Urban Warriors.