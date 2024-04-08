Chiefs defender Fleurs fought back at hijackers before fatal shooting – report

'They overpowered him, and one of them shot him at close range in the left side of his chest,' a source told the Sunday World.

Luke Fleurs fought back at his hijackers before he was fatally shot, according to the Sunday World. Picture: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Kaizer Chiefs defender Luke Fleurs tried to remove one of the hijackers from the driver’s seat of his car, before he was shot and killed in Johannesburg on Wednesday night, according to a report in the Sunday World.

The Sunday World spoke to a source who, on condition of anonymity, explained to them exactly what had happened leading up to the tragic murder of the 24 year-old centre back at a garage in Florida, Johannesburg.

According to the newspaper’s website, Fleur was driving his red VW Golf 8 GTI and was followed into the petrol station by four people in a white BMW 1 Series.

The source said that two people then got out of the BMW, while two remained in the car.

‘No malome, you cannot do this’

“They went to the VW Golf and opened the rear doors. Two young boys in Fleurs’ car got out of the vehicle and ran towards the back of the petrol station to hide,” the source told the Sunday World.

“They then pulled Fleurs out of his vehicle, and he ran towards the petrol station shop.

“The two hijackers got into his car, and as they were about to drive off with Fleurs’ car, he ran towards it and fought those hijackers. He ran to his car, grabbed the door, and tried to remove the hijacker, who was in the driver’s seat.

“He fought them and tried to drive his car, almost knocking into the petrol station’s walls. During the scuffle, Fleurs yelled, ‘No malome, you cannot do this,’ to the hijacker in the driver’s seat. They overpowered him, and one of them shot him at close range in the left side of his chest.”

Fleurs was rushed to hospital where he was declared dead.

The Premier Soccer League held a moment’s silence for the Chiefs defender at all DStv Premiership, Motsepe Foundation Championship and DStv Diski Challenge games this past weekend.