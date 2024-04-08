Former Chiefs defender continues search for new club

Former Kaizer Chiefs and AmaZulu left-back Sibusiso Mabiliso has not given up hope of finding a club before the season ends.



Mabiliso, who joined Usuthu on a free transfer at the beginning of the season, was released by AmaZulu in January this year after making only two appearances for the club.



Word is that AmaZulu coach Pablo Franco Martin told the club management that the 24-year-old was not part of his plans going forward and a decision was made for him to be released in January.



The left-back has been looking for a new home since then.



There were reports in January that Mabiliso was released by AmaZulu because of ill discipline.



“He is currently training on his own to keep fit, he wants to play football. But with less than 10 games left before the end of the season, it doesn’t look like he will join a team anytime soon,” a source told Phakaaathi.



Mabiliso started his professional career at AmaZulu, having joined them from the Platinum Stars development team.



After three years at Usuthu, Mabiliso joined Chiefs in 2021, but his career at Amakhosi didn’t get off the ground and he was mainly a bench-warmer.



Chiefs released him in August 2023 after making only four appearances in all competitions for the club in the 2022/23 season.