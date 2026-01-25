Chiefs grab vital Confed Cup win in Zambia

Pule Mmodi's early strike was enough to grab all three points for Amakhosi.

Pule Mmodi’s early goal was enough for Kaizer Chiefs to pick up a first Caf Confederation Cup Group D win on Sunday against Zesco United at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

Chiefs’ survive nervy finish

This was a result Amakhosi badly needed after picking up just a point from their opening two Group D matches. Despite a slightly nervy finish, with Brandon Petersen making one excellent save, Chiefs held onto their lead fairly comfortably.

If Chiefs can now take down Zesco at home on Sunday, their chances of making the quarterfinals will suddenly look a lot brighter.

In front of a sparse crowd in Ndola, Chiefs got off to the perfect start. In just the 2nd minute, Flavio Da Silva got to a corner that was fizzed fairly low across the box, and his header came back off the post. Mmodi, however, was on hand to to guide the ball home from close range.

Chiefs couldn’t quite build on that start, creating few chances on a surface that looked hard to play on. In the 26th minute, a fine pass from Mfundo Vilakazi did send Da Silva through on goal, but Kabaso Chongo got back to make a fine tackle.

ZESCO were barely threatening a Chiefs defence that is vastly improved this season. Their head coach Mathews Ndhlovu had seen enough and decided to make a double change five minutes before half time.

Emmanuel Mwanza came on for Fils Gantar while Derrick Assoumou replaced Peter Musukuma. Ndhlovu was taking the reins for this match as regular head coach Emmanuel Siwela does not have the correct coaching qualification for CAF competitions.

Chiefs made their own double substitution at half time, Dillon Solomons replaced by Thabo Monyane, and Glody Lilepo coming on for Khanyisa Mayo.

Lilepo miss

Both were involved early in the second half, as Monyane won a free kick down the right, Vilakazi whipped in a free kick, and Lilepo got to the ball but could only put his effort well over the bar.

Zambia came close in the 57th minute as Chad striker Amine Hiver lashed in a shot from just outside the box that flew narrowly wide of Brandon Petersen’s goal.

In the 72nd minute, Petersen was forced into his first save of the game, comfortably gathering Amine’s header.

The Chiefs keeper had to do far more in the 90th minute, racing off his line to brilliantly deny Emmanuel Manda.