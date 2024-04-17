Chiefs hand new deal to teenage star Vilakazi

'I promise not to disappoint,' said the 18 year-old attacking midfielder.

Kaizer Chiefs announced on Wednesday that they have given a contract extension to 18 year-old attacking midfielder Mfundo Vilakazi, keeping him at the club until 2028.

Vilakazi was promoted to the Chiefs first team this season and has made two substitute appearances so far, coming off the bench in the Nedbank Cup last 32 clash with Milford FC and the DStv Premiership Soweto derby against Orlando Pirates.

“I’m happy and excited to have a contract with a big club like Chiefs. It has always been my dream from a young age to play for the senior team and represent Kaizer Chiefs,” said Vilakazi, who joined Chiefs’ Youth Development Academy in 2021.

“I am looking forward to contributing to the club and paying back the management for believing in my talent. I thank all the supporters who always push me to do better, I promise not to disappoint.”

Development success

Chiefs Sporting Director Kaizer Motaung Jnr described Vilakazi as ‘an exceptional talent’.

“We are very excited to be able to conclude this contract extension. Mfundo is an exceptional talent and we are looking forward to seeing him showcase his God-given technical ability with the senior team for many years to come. It’s now all about the hard work for the young man and we know he will do his best,” said Motaung Jnr.

“Mfundo’s promotion is a testament to the great work in our development structures. We have built an environment that is conducive to producing talent for the senior team, which is fundamental to the ethos of Kaizer Chiefs. We have some hard-working people – from under-13 to the reserve side – who do not focus purely on winning but mainly on producing top footballers for the senior team.”