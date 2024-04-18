Hunt left disappointed after SuperSport draw with City

SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt believes that his side deserved more than the point in their DStv Premiership game against Polokwane City.



Matsatsantsa a Pitori, who finished the game with 10 men after goalkeeper Ricardo Goss was sent off for a foul on Simon Ramabu just before the half hour mark, played to a 1-1 draw with Rise and Shine at the Lucas Moripe Stadium on Wednesday night.

Oswin Appollis opened the scoring for Polokwane City in the 56th minute, but Etiosa Ighodara grabbed the equaliser for SuperSport late in the game to make sure that the teams share the spoils.

Hunt insists that his side deserved maximum points in the game, despite the fact that they finished it with one man down.

“When it’s not going for you,it’s not going for you. It’s not going for us at the moment, but I thought we deserved [a win] especially in the end we had two great chances. Their goal, you know, we’re clearing the ball and it hits somebody and it goes straight to the other guy in the box, so disappointing. We had to work very hard for our goal, but I think we deserved more than the draw even with their man [extra player on the field], so it’s disappointing,” said Hunt during a conversation with Mahlatse Mphahlele on Prime Sports With Mahlatse.



With the race for second place finish heating up, Hunt has not given up hope of finishing high up in the league standings.

“Yeah, we’ll finish well, we still have seven games left. We still got a lot of games left, we’ll finish well, guaranteed. I think we’re doing brilliantly, we had a bad game on Saturday [SuperSport lost 4-0 to Stellenbosch FC in a Nedbank Cup quarterfinal tie], but before that, I think we did very well with this squad of players, young players have got to come in and they have to learn on the job so I think we’ve done really well. We had a very bad cup [game] and yes we accept that, but we played against an experienced side on Saturday,” concluded Hunt.

Hunt will be hoping that his charges get maximum points when they host Chippa United in a league match at the self-same Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday.