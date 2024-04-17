Head of referees Ebrahim ‘concerned’ about errors in PSL

SA Football Association (Safa) head of referees Abdul Ebrahim on the standard of officiating in the Premier Soccer League.



The referees have come under scrutiny in recent weeks following some controversial calls, with the recent one being that was made by referee Jelly Chavani during Monday’s DStv Premiership clash between Moroka Swallows and Mamelodi Sundowns.



Gabadinho Mhango’s goal, which was initially flagged for offside by the assistant referee but after consultations, Chavani allowed the goal to stand.



“I am concerned when referees make errors. But I’m not saying what happened last night (Monday night) was an error. But what I’m saying is that I’m concerned when referees make errors. Obviously we work very hard to eliminate those errors,” said Ebrahim during a conversation with Thabiso Mosia on Radio 2000.



“But for people to say the standard of refereeing is poor, I don’t think that statement augurs well with me, because people look at incidents in isolation and they don’t look at the bigger picture. The standard of refereeing is not poor, but yes, referees do make errors, but mistakes don’t make someone,” he added.



Following the games against Swallows, Sundowns did not hide his frustration about the standard of refereeing in the PSL and went on to accuse Chavani of consulting with someone else beside the assistant referee.



“The assistant referee puts up the flag for offside and then they consult, who are you consulting? Who was Jelly consulting?



“He went to the assistant referee and then put his hand (on the earpiece) who was he talking to? Do we have VAR in South Africa all of a sudden? And it’s the third time this season. This is very sad because we must focus on things that are not football,” said a visibly upset Mokwena.



Ebrahim, however, refuted Mokwena’s claim that Chavani was consulting with someone outside the field.



“I’m also surprised by suggestions that the referee was communicating with someone outside the field. It’s only the ref, assistants and 4th officials who have comms,no one else. They communicate to give their view on what they saw. They don’t have access to replays,” commented Ebrahim.