Chiefs’ Nabi hammers ‘unacceptable’ refereeing after City loss

'I don’t like to lose because of referees,' said the Chiefs head coach.

Kaizer Chiefs head coach Nasreddine Nabi lashed out at the match officials after his side lost 2-0 to Polokwane City in the Betway Premiership on Sunday.

Nabi was furious that Thabang Matuludi’s first half challenge on Bradley Cross went unpunished and felt that his side should have had two penalties.

Not even a yellow for horror tackle on Chiefs’ Cross

Matuludi’s over-the-top tackle on Bradley Cross on the stroke of half time did not even earn him a yellow card from referee Eugene Mdluli.

Cross did not return to the field for the second half.

“I asked the PSL to include the analysis of our situation. Two penalties (that we should have had), and I think my left-back (Cross) is out,” Nabi told reporters after the match.

“That foul deserved a minimum red card. It’s unacceptable. If I lost, I lost, no problem. But I don’t like to lose like that. I don’t like to lose because of referees.

“It’s not the first time. Look at that action involving Bradley Cross when you get home. He could be out for two months.

“The first rule for the referees is please protect the player. How many players are in hospital? It’s unacceptable. I am not talking to protect myself because I lost.”

Chiefs were also upset at the end of October, when midfielder Edson Castillo was left with a broken tibia after a challenge from SuperSport United’s Bilal Baloyi that went unpunished.

Nabi – ‘I’m not against the referees’

“You remember the game when Castillo got injured? Castillo was ruled out for six months, and I spoke against referees. They say I am against the referees. I’m not against the referees. I respect the referees because without referees, you don’t have football,” added Nabi.

It is unclear which ‘penalties’ Nabi was referring to against Polokwane City, but one appears to be when substitute Tebogo Potsane went down in the box in the second half.

Oswin Appollis opened the scoring for Phuti Mohafe’s City in the 17th minute and Mokibelo Ramabu sealed the three points in stoppage time.

City have now beaten both Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chief at home this season. And Mohafe made the slightly odd claim after the match that TS Galaxy, with whom City drew, are stronger than Masandawana and Amakhosi.

“Galaxy is a strong team, and it’s stronger than Chiefs and Sundowns, according to me,” Mohafe told reporters.