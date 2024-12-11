Mngqithi set for Golden Arrows return after Sundowns exit?

Manqoba Mngqithi looks set to return to Golden Arrows following his exit from Mamelodi Sundowns, Phakaathi has learned.

On Tuesday, Sundowns announced that Mngqithi was relieved of his duties after a string of unsatisfactory results.



The 53-year-old was replaced by former Esperance de Tunis coach Miguel Cardoso.

Now this website has learned that Arrows have since moved in quickly to rope in their former coach.

According to a source, current Arrows coach Mabhuti Khenyeza, who was set to become Mngqithi’s assistant, has since tendered his resignation.

“Mabhuti was not happy that he was going to be demoted so he left the club. But Mngqithi is coming back to Arrows. The club will make an announcement this week,” said the source.



Mngqithi started his coaching career at Abafana Bes’thende in 2007 and won the MTN8 with the club in 2009, beating Ajax Cape Town 6-0 in the final at the Orlando Stadium.

He went on to coach AmaZulu and Chippa United before moving to Sundowns in 2014 where he spent spent over a decade with the club before he was fired this week.