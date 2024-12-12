Manqoba Mngqithi breaks silence on Mamelodi Sundowns exit

“I don’t want to be that kind of a guy when the relationship comes to an end and be overly negative," said Mngqithi.

Manqoba Mngqithi has opened up about his shock sacking by Mamelodi Sundowns.

Sundowns on Tuesday announced that they have parted ways with Mngqithi citing unsatisfactory results as the reason for his sacking.



At the same press conference that was attended by the club chairman Tlhopie Motsepe and technical director Berg Flemming, Sundowns also announced the appointment of Miguel Cardoso as the club’s new head coach.

Speaking to Robert Marawa on 947 FM, Mngqithi said he enjoyed his stay at the Brazilians and is grateful to the club for what they have done for him over the years.

“In my football career I’ve been in this merry-go-round of being a head coach, in and out, but I want to be grateful for what Sundowns has done for me over the years,” said Mngqithi.

“I don’t want to be that kind of a guy when the relationship comes to an end and be overly negative because I would not have been at Sundowns for all those years. I’ve been there for many years and I’ve enjoyed my time, I’ve won countless trophies, and I enjoyed every moment that I had at the club with different coaches,” he added.

Mngqithi said he was proud of what he achieved at Sundowns during his over 10-year stay at the club.

“Even in my time now, I had an exciting technical team and I think they did their best. I’m sitting here very proud. I know I did my best and I cannot complain and not say ‘maybe I should’ve, I could’ve’.

“And because of the games I lost, the cup matches, I still believe the Stellenbosch matches were a sour point because that’s where I didn’t perform very well. That was still in the inception stages of my time.

“But from there every match we played we gave it our best shot, and even those we did not win, I still think we deserved to win with good margins,” continued Mngqithi.

“The last one, was one of the most difficult matches this season and not many are giving credit to the opposition but I think we will be in for a surprise if we think ASFAR will be a push-over in the Champions League.”

As reported by Phakaaathi earlier, Mngqithi could be unveiled by Golden Arrows as their new head coach this week.



Mngqithi, who started his career at Abafana Bes’thende in 2007, is set to take over from Mabhuti Khenyeza who reportedly left the club this week.