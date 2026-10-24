Chiefs issue Da Cruz vote of confidence

'They continue to have our trust as they lead the implementation of a football philosophy and development pathway that we firmly believe will bring sustainable success,' said Kaizer Motaung Jnr on Chiefs' coaching staff.

Kaizer Chiefs have backed Fernando Da Cruz amid pressure surrounding their head coach following the side’s exit from the Caf Confederation Cup.

Chiefs out of Africa

Amakhosi lost on penalties to Zambian side Red Arrows on Friday evening, meaning they will no longer be playing in continental football this season. Chiefs reached the group stages of the Confederation Cup last season under Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef. So it is understandable if Chiefs fans doubt the progress made this season under Da Cruz.

Amakhosi sporting director Kaizer Motaung Jnr, however, threw his weight behind Da Cruz and his coaching staff in a statement on Saturday.

“Following our unfortunate CAF Confederation Cup result, we understand and share the disappointment felt by our supporters, players, staff, and all stakeholders connected to Kaizer Chiefs,” said Motaung Jnr.

“Competing at continental level brings high expectations, and when results do not meet those expectations, naturally there is frustration and reflection.

“At moments such as these, it is important to maintain perspective and remain committed to the long-term vision we have established for the Club.

“Success in football is rarely defined by a single match or a single competition. It is built through consistency, resilience, and unwavering commitment to a clear sporting strategy.

“We would like to reaffirm our full support for the Head Coach’

As a Club, we would like to reaffirm our full support for, and confidence in, the Head Coach and the entire technical team.

“They continue to have our trust as they lead the implementation of a football philosophy and development pathway that we firmly believe will bring sustainable success.

“Their professionalism, work ethic, and commitment to improving the team every day remain irreproachable. The team is fighting hard every game to uphold a high standard of performance, and yesterday, despite the result and the injuries we carry, that warrior spirit was visible on the field.”

“We have made significant progress in key areas of our sporting project, and while setbacks are a natural part of any ambitious journey, they do not alter our conviction in the direction we are taking. We remain aligned behind our objectives, our playing identity, and our long-term plan for success both domestically and on the continent.

‘To our supporters, we acknowledge your disappointment’

“Our responsibility is not to be guided solely by the emotion of an adverse result, but rather by careful analysis, stability, and strategic decision-making. We will continue to evaluate performances honestly, learn from this experience, and make the necessary improvements to ensure continued growth and competitiveness.

“To our supporters, we acknowledge your disappointment and thank you for your steadfast passion and support. The standards at this institution remain as high as ever, and everyone within the football department is fully committed to meeting them.

“Now is the time for unity, not division. We believe in the work being done, we believe in the people leading that work, and we believe the foundations being laid today will deliver the success our supporters deserve.”

We move forward together with determination, accountability, and confidence in the future.