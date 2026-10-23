Chiefs’ Da Cruz on Confed Cup exit – ‘We dominated’

'We lost on penalties, but we should have won the game before,' the Chiefs coach told SABC Sport.

Kaizer Chiefs head coach Fernando Da Cruz insisted that a failure to take their chances was the main reason Amakhosi were knocked out of the Cof Confederation Cup by Zambia’s Red Arrows on Friday.

Chiefs’ Da Cruz – ‘We created all the chances’

Arrows beat Chiefs 3-2 on penalties at the Moses Mabhida Stadium after the two-legged tie ended 1-1 on aggregate. Chiefs won the second leg 1-0 through Bradley Cross’ goal, but ended up paying for several missed opportunities to kill off their opponents.

“We dominated the whole game, we created all the chances. We lost on penalties, but we should have won the game before … we should have won 3-0 or 4-0,” Da Cruz told SABC Sport.

Chiefs had to play with a bit of care at the back as an away goal would have left them needing to score three in Durban. But they were still lethargic in the opening period and only really got going once Mfundo Vilakazi came on as a second half substitute.

This was Chiefs’ first win in five games, but they still failed to make it to the group stages. Da Cruz’ tenure will come under further scrutiny, but the Chiefs head coach denied that his side are lacking confidence.

‘The team plays with confidence’

“The team plays with confidence and a lot of personality, with and without the ball,” he insisted.

Chiefs will now have to turn their attention back to domestic affairs. They play TS Galaxy on Tuesday in the last 16 of the Carling Black Label Knockout at FNB Stadium.

“On Tuesday we have a game in the Carling Cup. Today we are disappointed but tomorrow we leave for Joburg and on Sunday we will start to prepare for the Carling Cup, and try to qualify for the next round,” added Da Cruz.