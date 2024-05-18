Local Soccer

18 May 2024

05:47 pm

Chiefs’ Johnson questions team’s desire in Polokwane draw

'We didn't play like I know we can,' Johnson told SuperSport TV.

Cavin Johnson - Kaizer Chiefs

Cavin Johnson was not impressed with his side’s performance against Polokwane City. Picture: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

Kaizer Chiefs head coach Cavin Johnson felt his side did not appear to want to beat Polokwane City, after the two sides played out a tedious goalless draw at FNB Stadium on Saturday.

Amakhosi laboured against Rise and Shine, and could easily have lost the game, with Polokwane City creating some good opportunities that they failed to take.

“I don’t think we came out looking like we wanted to win, we didn’t play like I know we can,” Johnson told SuperSport TV.

“We gave the ball away far too cheaply. They are a good team that can punish you and they almost punished us.

‘We were not good enough’

“In the second half we only switched on in the last 30 minutes, we had a few chances but they were not clearcut. We should have played better … This was our second last game, I think we have to come out a lot better. In past games we have looked much stronger, and we didn’t get that today from our players. We were not good enough technically.”

Chiefs are still in eighth position in the table in their bid to qualify for the MTN8, but only lead City and AmaZulu on goal difference, ahead of their final match at Cape Town Spurs on April 25.

DStv Premiership Kaizer Chiefs F.C (AmaKhosi/Chiefs) MTN8 Polokwane City F.C.

