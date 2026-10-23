Chiefs knocked out of Confed Cup after penalty shootout drama

Red Arrows beat Chiefs 3-2 on penalties to reach the group stages.

Fernando Da Cruz’ tenure as Kaizer Chiefs head coach came under further scrutiny on Friday evening as Zambian side Red Arrows dumped Amakhosi out of the Caf Confederation Cup.

Chiefs pay the penalty

Bradley Cross’ second half header had given Chiefs a 1-0 win at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in the second leg of their final qualifier for the group stages. That tied the aggregate scores up at 1-1, but after Chiefs wasted several opportunities to kill off Arrows, the game went into a penalty shootout.

Lebo Maboe hit the bar for Chiefs with the opening spot kick. Bruce Bvuma, in goal with Renaldo Leaner out injured, then saved from John Pweto to give Chiefs hope.

But Arrows ‘keeper Charles Kalumba kept out Reeve Frosler’s penalty and when substitute Ethan Chislett also hit the bar, the game was up.

Chiefs made the group stages of the Confederation Cup last season so this represents a decline under Da Cruz, who took over at the start of the campaign. The pressure will now only mount on the Frenchman and his staff.

Chiefs had to find a balance between all-out attack and not conceding an away goal. But they still failed to create nearly enough opportunities in the first half.

Midfielder Thulani Mabaso was given his first start of the season and had a good chance in the 12th minute. But the former Chiefs DDC captain shot straight at Arrows ‘keeper Kalumba.

Winger Faiz Abrahams sent in a series of decent corners but there was simply no one able to get on the end of them.

When Reeve Frosler’s cross did find a teammate – Pule Mmodi – about five minutes before half time, he put a tame header into Kalumba’s arms.

Arrows had their own chances on the break. Chiefs defender Thabo Moloisane made a vital interception in just the third minute.

And on 17 minutes, winger Akeem Mumba fired an effort into the side netting.

Cross strikes for Chiefs

The onus was on Chiefs to push for a goal in the second half. But again they looked uninspired. In the 52nd minute, Mmodi cut inside but curled an effort well wide.

In the 63rd minute, another Mmodi effort did hit the target, but there was no power in the shot and Kalumba gathered.

Vilakazi, however, had come by this point for Abrahams and injected some much needed life into Amakhosi. In the 66th minute, his free kick was whipped in and Cross headed powerfully past Kalumba.

Missed chances

In the 79th mionute, a wonderful rin from Vilakazi then laid the ball on a plate for Mduduzi Shabalala but he fired over the bar with the goal gaping.

Shabalala then wasted another sitter after being sent through by substitute Chislett, shooting straight at Kalumba. Chislett created another chance for fellow substitute Asanele Velebayi, but he blazed well over.

And Chiefs paid the ptice in the shootout.