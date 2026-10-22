Leaner calls on supporters to roar Chiefs to Confed Cup victory

'We need our fans out in numbers to support us,' said the Chiefs goalkeeper.

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Renaldo Leaner has called on the fans in Durban to get behind the team when they take on Zambia’s Red Arrows on Friday at the Moses Mabhida Stadium.

Chiefs need to bounce back

Amakhosi need to overturn a 1-0 deficit from the first leg of their Caf Confederation Cup final qualifier, if they are to make it into the group stages of the competition for the second year running.

And early exit from the Confederation Cup would be embarrassing for Chiefs and pile the pressure on Amakhosi head coach Fernando Da Cruz.

“This game is very important for the club. Our goal is to advance to the group stage. We are a big team and we are in a big competition.,” Leaner told Chiefs media.

“We need our fans out in numbers to support us because in Zambia their fans made it a bit of an ‘intimidating’ environment. So we need our brilliant fans to reciprocate for the whole 90 minutes because it won’t be easy and our fans are our 12th man who help us a lot to get over the line on the field.”

Chiefs will have to find balance at both ends of the pitch on Friday, as an away goal for Arrows will leave Chiefs needing to score three times to progress.

‘We have analysed where we went wrong’

“It’s obvious, but our first task is to get one goal and then go for another one, as well as focus on keeping a clean sheet,” added Leaner.

“We have analysed where we went wrong in Zambia and had a look at how they played and where we might capitalise on some of their weaknesses, so we believe we can succeed on Friday.”

While Leaner has impressed since coming in to replace the injured Brandon Petersen in goal, Chiefs have kept just two clean sheets in ten matches in all competitions this season.

At the other end of the field, meanwhile, Chiefs made a decent start to the campaign, but have scored just twice in their last four games, with Da Cruz crtiticised for fielding teams that are far too defensive.