Chiefs’ Youssef says Soweto derby is ’50/50′

'We have our idea, they have their idea, so we will see who will win,' said the Chiefs assistant coach.

Khalil Ben Youssef believes Chiefs have an even chance to win the Soweto derby. Picture: GalloImages.

Kaizer Chiefs assistant coach Khalil Ben Youssef believes the Soweto derby is a “50/50” match Amakhosi prepare to take on Orlando Pirates on Saturday in the first Betway Premiership derby of the season.

Pirates favourites?

The game at FNB Stadium is already sold out, and Pirates, who are having a brilliant season under Jose Riveiro, will surely be the bookies’ favourites to bring back all three points.

ALSO READ: Chiefs’ Matlou – ‘It’s a bit emotional’

“It is a derby so it is 50/50 for both teams,” Youssef told SuperSport TV, however, after his side had cruised into the Nedbank Cup last 16 on Sunday with a 4-0 win over ABC Motsepe League side Free Agents FC.

“We have our idea, they have their idea, so we will see who will win.”

Youssef was standing in for Chiefs head coach Nasreddine Nabi, who was suspended for the games against Sekhukhune United and Free Agents, but will return to the touchline for the derby.

Chiefs rested Samkelo Zwane, Mduduzi Shabalala and Njabulo Blom for Sunday’s Nedbank Cup game, with all three facing suspension if they pick up another yellow card.

Yusuf Maart is also facing a suspension if he gets one more booking, and he was taken off at half time on Sunday.

“We tried to manage it for this game, to both stay focused and think of the derby,” added Youssef.

The plan worked as Chiefs never looked in danger of being upset by a side that is struggling in the third tier of South African football.

Pule Mmodi bagged a first half brace, while second half goals from Inacio Miguel and Ranga Chivaviro set the seal on a comfortable win.

Chiefs coach Youssef – ‘Congratulations to my players’

“Free Agents are not a team (that look like they are) from the third division. They have a lot of ideas and congratulations for them on the job they did,” said Youssef.

ALSO READ: Chiefs send Free Agents packing in Nedbank Cup cruise

“Like I said before, when you are playing a team in the lower divisions it is difficult to prepare mentally. The second problem is that next weekend is the derby and some players may start to think about that.

“Congratulations to my players for the performance. This is the second time (in a row) we have a clean sheet. The team is making progress. There is a lot of work to do but we are so happy.”