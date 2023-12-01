Local Soccer

1 Dec 2023

01:00 pm

Chiefs’ Jessica Motaung elected as deputy chairperson of new Caf project

'Dr Patrice Motsepe ... saw a need for African Football Clubs to have a platform and a structure where they can have a voice in African football,' read a Caf statement.

Jessica Motaung - Kaizer Chiefs

Jessica Motaung has been named as deputy chairperson of Caf’s new African Clubs Association. Picture: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Kaizer Chiefs marketing director Jessica Motaung has been elected as a deputy chairperson in the Confederation of African Football’s (CAF) African Club Association (ACA).

The announcement was made by CAF in a statement on Thursday.

“The African Club Association inaugural meeting was chaired by CAF president Dr Patrice Motsepe, who saw a need for African Football Clubs to have a platform and a structure where they can have a voice in African football.”

The chairman of the new organisation is Hersi Said, the president of Tanzanian side Young Africans.

The ACA is the latest project of Motsepe’s Caf, that also this year launched the inaugural Caf African Football League. The eight-team tournament, which carried a first prize of $US 4 million, was won by Mamelodi Sundowns, who beat Wydad Casablanca in the final.

Read more on these topics

CAF Kaizer Chiefs

