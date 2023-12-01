Chiefs’ Jessica Motaung elected as deputy chairperson of new Caf project

'Dr Patrice Motsepe ... saw a need for African Football Clubs to have a platform and a structure where they can have a voice in African football,' read a Caf statement.

Jessica Motaung has been named as deputy chairperson of Caf’s new African Clubs Association. Picture: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Kaizer Chiefs marketing director Jessica Motaung has been elected as a deputy chairperson in the Confederation of African Football’s (CAF) African Club Association (ACA).

The announcement was made by CAF in a statement on Thursday.

“The African Club Association inaugural meeting was chaired by CAF president Dr Patrice Motsepe, who saw a need for African Football Clubs to have a platform and a structure where they can have a voice in African football.”

The chairman of the new organisation is Hersi Said, the president of Tanzanian side Young Africans.

Young Africans SC congratulates their President Eng. @Caamil8 on being elected as the first Chairman of the Africans Clubs Association (ACA).#TheClubAboveAll#DaimaMbeleNyumaMwiko pic.twitter.com/dvT37uTGUX — Young Africans SC English (@YoungAfricansEN) November 30, 2023

The ACA is the latest project of Motsepe’s Caf, that also this year launched the inaugural Caf African Football League. The eight-team tournament, which carried a first prize of $US 4 million, was won by Mamelodi Sundowns, who beat Wydad Casablanca in the final.