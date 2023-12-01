Ellis rues disallowed goal in Banyana draw against Burkina Faso

“Once again, we made a mistake and they scored," said the Banyana coach.

Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis believes mistakes from her charges cost them victory against Burkina Faso on Thursday.

ALSO READ: Ramovic blasts Sundowns’ Mokwena for lack of ‘respect’

This comes after Banyana were held to a 1-1 draw by Burkina Faso in the final round of the Caf Women’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers at a Charles Konan Banny Stadium in Ivory Coast.



Banyana had taken the lead in the second half half through Hilda Magaia, but the hosts managed to cancel it out through Yasso Konate.



Thembi Kgatlana thought he had scored the second goal for Banyana, but it was disallowed. Ellis believes the goal should have stood.



“We started a bit slow, but then we got into the game and created a number of chances and I thought we scored. I thought Thembi was not off-side, it was a rebound from Janine’s shot. We had a couple of opportunities, then second half we scored, had a few opportunities, hit the post,” said Ellis after the match.

“Once again, we made a mistake and they scored. We spoke about minimising our mistakes and we kept giving the ball away in areas where they could punish us. We had a few chances again, but we have to do better.”

Ellis also added that a lot of travelling in the last two months has taken its toll on her players. But, she knows that they will have to give their all in the return match to book a spot at the Wafcon next year.

“But I take my hat off to the players, it’s a brave performance considering the travel, playing back-to-back games and travelling,” she continued.

“We are not looking for excuses, but that (travelling) takes a lot out of the legs. Now it’s all to play for back home. We got the away goal, but they (Burkina Faso) fought bravely, we could have stolen it, but so could they.”

READ MORE: Banyana made to sweat in draw with Burkina Faso

Banyana will host Burkina Faso in the second leg at the Lucas Moripe Stadium on Monday with the winner of the match booking a spot at the continental tournament.