Benni must chill and let Broos continue doing his good job

What has Benni achieved as a national team coach?

Benni McCarthy’s constant criticism of Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos is unwarranted and needs to stop.

Benni has used every opportunity to question Broos’ credentials as the national team coach. In a recent interview with On The Whistle Podcast, the Bafana Bafana all-time goalscorer was at it again questioning the Belgian coach’s credentials.

After starting the conversation by praising Bafana’s progress under Broos, Benni added: “I don’t know if they (Bafana) have the right manager, and if not, whichever right man comes in, hopefully, he can take this group of players to the next level.”



What level is Benni talking about? Earlier this year, Broos took Bafana Bafana to a third-place finish at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast. Mind you, they had not achieved this feat let alone qualified for the AFCON for many years before Broos’ arrival.

Bafana are currently just one win away from qualifying for the 2025 AFCON in Morocco and this is all thanks to Broos and his technical team.

The national team is also playing a nice brand of football and attracting fans back to the stadiums as was evident when they hosted Congo-Brazzaville at the Nelson Mandela Stadium in Gqeberha last week when fans came out in numbers to watch Bafana. This was unheard of in the past Bafana used to play in front of empty stadiums and that’s thanks to Broos.

So my question is what has Broos done to warrant this constant criticism from Benni?

Or is it a case of Benni trying to discredit Broos and hopefully get him fired so that he can take over from him? I mean, he has said before that he would be keen to take the job should it be available. Or am I missing something? I don’t know.

But I don’t think Benni is in a position to question the credentials of a coach who has won the AFCON with Cameroon and has finished third in the same competition with Bafana who were underachievers before his arrival.



What has Benni achieved as a national team coach? Zilch! Why? Because he has never been a national team coach and he knows nothing about coaching a national team.

So Benni must just sit down and chill and let Broos continue doing his good job as the Bafana Bafana coach!