Chiefs’ Nabi praises new signings after AmaZulu draw

'I am happy with Tashreeq and even Lilepo and Cele,' the Chiefs head coach told SuperSport TV after the game.

Kaizer Chiefs head coach Nasreddine Nabi praised the contributions of striker Tashreeq Morris, winger Glody Lilepo and midfielder Thabo Cele in the 2-2 Betway Premiership draw with AmaZulu on Tuesday night.

First time Chiefs starters

The three January signings started a game for Chiefs for the first time at FNB Stadium. And Morris and Lilepo were heavily involved in Chiefs’ two goals.

“I am happy with Tashreeq and even Lilepo and Cele,” Nabi told SuperSport TV after the game.

“You saw with the two goals scored, one was Tashreeq and the second was Lilepo.”

Morris put pressure on AmaZulu defender Ramahlwe Mphahlele, who scored an own goal after Richard Ofori had spilled Reeve Frosler’s cross to give Chiefs the lead.

With Chiefs trailing 2-1, Lilepo’s header across goal was then spilled by Ofori into his own net.

“Even Cele, before he tired was bringing a lot of fluidity and smartness. Lilepo, Tashreeq and even Thabo were tired in the second half. We felt that with more preparation they could even have helped more. But we feel the three signings are very good and can help us a lot.”

Wasting opportunities

Chiefs wasted several opportunities to score on the night, and Nabi felt his side’s performance merited a victory

“We feel it is a game we deserved to win with all the opportunities we had, although our opponent also had some opportunities,” added the Chiefs head coach.