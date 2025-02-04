Betway PSL

Home » Sport » Phakaaathi » Betway PSL

Jonty Mark

By Jonty Mark

Football Editor

2 minute read

4 Feb 2025

09:58 pm

Chiefs’ Nabi praises new signings after AmaZulu draw

'I am happy with Tashreeq and even Lilepo and Cele,' the Chiefs head coach told SuperSport TV after the game.

Tashreeq Morris - Kaizer Chiefs

Tashreeq Morris celebrates with Nasreddine Nabi after Kaizer Chiefs’ opening goal. Picture: Phakamisa Lensman/BackpagePix

Kaizer Chiefs head coach Nasreddine Nabi praised the contributions of striker Tashreeq Morris, winger Glody Lilepo and midfielder Thabo Cele in the 2-2 Betway Premiership draw with AmaZulu on Tuesday night.

First time Chiefs starters

The three January signings started a game for Chiefs for the first time at FNB Stadium. And Morris and Lilepo were heavily involved in Chiefs’ two goals.

ALSO READ: Ofori howlers help wasteful Chiefs earn draw

“I am happy with Tashreeq and even Lilepo and Cele,” Nabi told SuperSport TV after the game.

“You saw with the two goals scored, one was Tashreeq and the second was Lilepo.”

Morris put pressure on AmaZulu defender Ramahlwe Mphahlele, who scored an own goal after Richard Ofori had spilled Reeve Frosler’s cross to give Chiefs the lead.

With Chiefs trailing 2-1, Lilepo’s header across goal was then spilled by Ofori into his own net.

“Even Cele, before he tired was bringing a lot of fluidity and smartness. Lilepo, Tashreeq and even Thabo were tired in the second half. We felt that with more preparation they could even have helped more. But we feel the three signings are very good and can help us a lot.”

Wasting opportunities

Chiefs wasted several opportunities to score on the night, and Nabi felt his side’s performance merited a victory

“We feel it is a game we deserved to win with all the opportunities we had, although our opponent also had some opportunities,” added the Chiefs head coach.

Read more on these topics

AmaZulu F.C. Betway Premiership Kaizer Chiefs F.C (AmaKhosi/Chiefs)

For more news your way

Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Courts Covid-19 SRD grants will still be paid this month despite Sassa’s court battle
Opinion DRC peace mission is essential for SADC stability
News Rea Vaya suspends services until further notice after shooting of bus drivers
News US funding freeze on HIV-Aids partially lifted for SA
Courts Dodgy transactions and BMW with ‘Kids NA GP’ licence plate: Details of child pornography case shared

For more news your way

Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES