Ofori howlers help wasteful Chiefs earn AmaZulu draw

A Richard Ofori disaster-class helped Kaizer Chiefs grab a 2-2 draw with AmaZulu in the Betway Premiership at FNB Stadium...

Kaizer Chiefs’ Glody Lilepo celebrates after his header was spilled into his own net by AmaZulu goalkeeper Richard Ofori. Picture: Backpagepix

A Richard Ofori disaster-class helped Kaizer Chiefs grab a 2-2 draw with AmaZulu in the Betway Premiership at FNB Stadium yesterday.

Usuthu’s Ghanaian goalkeper ‘assisted’ one own goal and scored another himself, as AmaZulu netted all four goals on the night but still came away with just a point.

Sloppy Chiefs defending

The result was not the response Chiefs needed after defeat to Orlando Pirates in Saturday’s Soweto derby. Sloppy defending and wasteful finishing contributed to Chiefs’ failure to bag all three points.

Nabi gave a start to all three of his January signings. Thabo Cele started in central midfield, Glody Lilepo on the right wing and Tashreeq Morris in attack.

Morris, on his Chiefs debut, made an impact inside the first minute, pressuring Ramahlwe Mphahlele into giving away possession. Ofori saved well in quick succession from Bradley Cross and Yusuf Maart.

But the formerPirates shot-stopper made a his first major blunder as Chiefs went in front in the 18th minute.

Reeve Frosler, standing in for the suspended Njabulo Blom, linked well with Lilepo and sent in a cross that Ofori should have caught. Instead he let the ball slip through his fingers and Morris got a touch but ultimately it was Mphahlele who bundled the ball into his own net.

Chiefs’ lead, however, lasted just five minutes. Chiefs gave the ball away needlessly in midfield and Rowen Human pounced. He sent Tsepang Moremi through with a fine pass. And the AmaZulu marksman lifted a cool finish over Bruce Bvuma.

Amakhosi could have gone in front again before the break, but as has been their downfall all season, they failed to make the most of several opportunities.

The best fell to Morris, who latched onto Inacio Miguel’s long pass, but lashed his volley narrowly wide.

Chiefs were made to pay for their wastefulness on the hour mark, as Elmo Kambindo’s near post header from Human’s corner beat Bvuma.

Amakhosi fight back

To their credit, Amakhosi came storming back and Pule Mmodi had his head in his hands as he blasted a glorious chance over the bar.

Frosler then clattered the crossbar before Lilepo’s header across goal was somehow spilled into his own net by Ofori.

Gaston Sirino came on for Chiefs and in the 70th minute he sent Lilepo racing away, and his shot was half-stopped by Ofori and cleared by Mphahlele.



