Chiefs and Pirates learn Nedbank Cup fate

The Nedbank Cup last 32 draw was conducted in Johannesburg on Thursday.
Orlando Pirates face a tricky trip to Richards Bay in the Nedbank Cup last 32 after the draw was conducted on Thursday.
Kaizer Chiefs have an easier-looking draw as they host Gauteng-based Safa League side Free Agents FC.
Pirates, who have lifted the last two Nedbank Cup titles, have already played Richards Bay twice this season in the Betway Premiership, winning both games 1-0.
Their meeting is one of four all-Premiership ties in the last 32, with Golden Arrows hosting Chippa United, Sekhukhune United at home to Cape Town City, and Carling Black Label Knockout winners Magesi FC at home to SuperSport United.
Mamelodi Sundowns, like Chiefs were drawn at home to a Safa League side in the Free State’s Sibanye Golden Stars.
Nedbank Cup Last 32
Polokwane City vs The Bees
Sekhukhune United vs Cape Town City
Kaizer Chiefs vs Free Agents
Mpheni Home Defender vs Hungry Lions
Magesi FC vs SuperSport United
Mamelodi Sundowns vs Sibanye Golden Stars
Royal AM vs Milford FC
Richards Bay vs Orlando Pirates
Venda FC vs Cape Town Spurs
Golden Arrows vs Chippa United
TS Galaxy vs CR Vasco Da Gama
Stellenbosch FC vs Kruger United
AmaZulu vs Mighty Eagles
Lerumo Lions vs Durban City FC
Umvoti FC vs Baroka FC
Pretoria Callies vs Marumo Gallants
