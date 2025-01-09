MaMkhize apologises to Royal AM players for non-payment of salaries

Royal AM president Shauwn Mkhize has apologised to her players after they were not paid their December salaries. The non-payment...

Royal AM president Shauwn Mkhize has apologised to her players after they were not paid their December salaries.

The non-payment of salaries resulted in a strike and an inability to honour their Betway Premiership fixture against Chippa United.

The match, scheduled for Saturday, was postponed by the Premier Soccer League (PSL).



In a statement, Mkhize admits that the club was placed under curatorship after SARS obtained a preservation order. Thwihli Thwahla are said to be owing SARS around R40 million.

The club statement:

“Royal AM wishes to address the situation regarding the nonpayment of salaries for December, affecting our players, technical team, and staff.

“We acknowledge the hardship this has caused and extend our apologies to those affected, including their families.



“As many are aware, the club is under curatorship after a preservation order obtained by Sars. While this has resulted in the temporary appointment of a curator, Jaco Venter, to oversee the club’s assets and operations, we assure stakeholders that Royal AM remains committed to resolving this matter as swiftly as possible.



“The club’s management team, led by our CEO and GM, has been working with the curator to secure permission to release funds for salary payments.



“It has always been the ethos of Royal AM to prioritise the wellbeing of our personnel and we remain dedicated to upholding that principle despite the challenges.



“We appreciate the patience and support of our players, staff, and their families during this time. We thank our fans, sponsors, and stakeholders for their continued trust and loyalty.



“Royal AM is committed to preserving the integrity of the club and ensuring its long-term success. We remain optimistic that this situation will be resolved soon and we will provide updates as developments unfold.”

Chippa unhappy with fixture postponement

Meanwhile, Chippa United have released a statement expressing their displeasure about the PSL’s ‘last minute’ decision to postpone their game against Royal AM.



“Chippa United announces with disappointment that our scheduled fixture against Royal AM on January 11 at 5.45pm at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium has been postponed by the league with no given reason,” read the statement from Chippa.

“This decision, made by the PSL at the last minute comes after all necessary arrangements, including logistics and venue preparations, had been finalised.”