Pirates should seal Champions League knockout spot

Could Man Utd snatch an away win at Arsenal in the FA Cup?

Orlando Pirates v CR Belouizdad

Orlando Pirates will seal their place in the Caf Champions League quarterfinals with a victory over Algerian side CR Belouizdad in a Group C clash at Orlando Stadium on Sunday.

Jose Riveiro’s side will need to quickly recover from the disappointment of a Betway Premiership loss at Cape Town City on Wednesday evening, as the Buccaneers look to book a spot in the knockout stages of the Champions League for the first time since 2013.

Belouizdad’s win at home to Egyptian giants Al Ahly last weekend has thrown the group wide open, with two of Ahly, Pirates and the Algerians set to progress.

Pirates won 2-1 at Belouizdad in their opening Group C game, with Mohau Nkota netting a brace. Former Cape Town City striker Khanyisa Mayo got a consolation goal for Belouizdad and he has gone on to cement his place in the starting line-up of his new team.

While Belouizdad are likely to offer stubborn resistance in Orlando, the smart money has to be on a Pirates victory.

Prediction: Pirates 2 Belouizdad 0

Arsenal v Man Utd

The FA Cup third round’s plum tie this season is undoubtedly Sunday’s visit of Manchester United to Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

Between them, Arsenal and United have won this competition 27 times, with the Gunners top of the FA Cup charts on 14 wins, and United just behind on 13.

Mikel Arteta’s Gunners are the favourites heading into this encounter, though the odds must have narrowed in the last seven days or so.

While Arteta has done a fine job in turning Arsenal into Premier League title contenders, he has still to win the league. Indeed, the only major trophy the Spaniard has won since joining Arsenal in late December 2019 is the FA Cup in that very season.

Hopes of more silverware were not helped by a 2-0 loss in midweek at home to Newcastle in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semifinal, which followed on from a disappointing 1-1 Premier League draw at Brighton.

United are the FA Cup holders, though that win over Manchester City only provided a brief stay of execution for Dutch coach Erik Ten Hag. Ruben Amorim has come in and United have continued to struggle, but there were signs of encouragement in the 2-2 draw at Liverpool on Sunday.

The Red Devils proved there that on their day, they can match the best, and an away win may be a good outside pick on Sunday.

Prediction: Arsenal 1 Manchester United 2