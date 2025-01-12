Chiefs slip up again in Arrows defeat

Kaizer Chiefs’ rollercoaster season continued on Sunday as they went down 1-0 to Golden Arrows in a Betway Premiership match...

Gladwin Shitolo (right) hammers a finish past Kaizer Chiefs’ Bruce Bvuma to give Golden Arrows the lead at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday. Pciture: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Kaizer Chiefs’ rollercoaster season continued on Sunday as they went down 1-0 to Golden Arrows in a Betway Premiership match at the Moses Mabhida Stadium.

It was a game that followed a similar script to many Chiefs defeats this season. Nasreddine Nabi’s side couldn’t take several clear chances, while Arrows took one of theirs. Arrows captain Gladwin Shitolo capped a superb defensive performance with a well-taken goal in the 57th minute.

Poor finishing

An open first half saw both teams let down by poor finishing and decision making in the final third..

As early as the fourth minute, Arrows winger Angelo Van Rooi had a chance inside the Chiefs box, but he snatched his shot wide.

Tebogo Potsane was a constant threat for Chiefs down the left wing, and in the 12th minute, he burst to the byline, but sent a poor cross straight into the arms of Ismail Watenga in the Arrows goal.

Velemseni Ndwandwe almost got in for Arrows a couple of minutes later, but a disappointing first touch meant Bruce Bvuma could gather.

A well worked free kick from Chiefs in the 33rd minute then saw Sibongiseni Mthethwa find Inacio Miguel free in the Arrows penalty area. But the Angolan’s cross ended up also going straight to Watenga.

Arrows came close as Sbonelo Cele’s free kick bounced awkwardly in front of Bvuma, who did well to push the ball away from goal.

Potsane then sent Shabalala sprinting clear on the counter-attack, but a superb recovery from Nduduzo Sibiya saw him win the ball back.

Chiefs’ best chance

Chiefs produced their best move of the game in the 38th minute, Potsane and Bradley Cross linking brilliantly down the left. Cross burst forward and found Wandile Duba who set up Shabalala with a clear chance. But he curled his effort off target.

Chivaviro came on for Potsane at the break, while Njabulo Blom was replaced by Reeve Frosler.

And Chivaviro almost scored in under three minutes, Shabalala putting him clean through. Watenga hurtled off his line and while Chivaviro beat him, he also put the ball well wide of target.

Arrows nearly opened their account just a few minutes later, Van Rooi’s shot heading for goal before it flicked off Thatayaone Ditlhokwe and flew inches wide.

Shitolo strikes

And they did go in front in the 57th minute, as Bvuma was only able to parry Siyanda Mthanthi’s effort into the path of Shitolo, who lashed a fine finish into the roof of the net.

Nabi brought on Pule Mmodi and Nkosingiphile Ngcobo. And the former Arrows man Mmodi almost set up a goal immediately as Frosler got on the end of his cross, but hit the post.

