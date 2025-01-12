Betway PSL

Home » Sport » Phakaaathi » Betway PSL

Jonty Mark

By Jonty Mark

Football Editor

2 minute read

12 Jan 2025

06:28 pm

Shitolo happy Arrows’ prayers were answered in win over Chiefs

'We wanted it more.' the Arrows captain told SuperSport TV

Gladwin Shitolo - Golden Arrows

Golden Arrows captain Gladwin Shitolo celebrates after scoring against Kaizer Chiefs. Picture: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Gladwin Shitolo believes Golden Arrows were rewarded for their prayers after they beat Kaizer Chiefs 1-0 in the Betway Premiership at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Sunday.

ALSO READ: Chiefs slip up again in Arrows defeat

“We wanted it more.” the Arrows captain told SuperSport TV, after he was handed the Man-of-the-Match Award.

Shitolo – ‘All about prayer’

“We had not been winning games. This week was all about prayer. We prayed to God to give us goals and help us overcome, and he (God) did.”

AmaZulu had failed to score in their previous two league games against AmaZulu and Richards Bay, but this win lifted them above Chiefs into fifth place in the Premiership.

The Arrows central defender had a brilliant game, making vital interceptions at the back and coming up with the winning goal in the 57th minute. Shitolo lashed a finish into the roof of the net after Bruce Bvuma had parried Siyanda Mthanthi’s effort into his path.

ALSO READ: Pirates seal spot in Champions League quarterfinals

‘Lead by example’

“As a leader I need to lead by example, and work hard so my teammates follow my example. All in all it was a great match, a challenging match,” added Shitolo, who also dedicated the win to Arrows chairperson Mato Madlala.

“It meant a lot for the whole team, and for the chairlady, we are doing it for her,” he said.

Read more on these topics

Betway Premiership Kaizer Chiefs F.C (AmaKhosi/Chiefs) Lamontville Golden Arrows F.C. (Golden Arrows)

For more news your way

Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Politics Strained ties: Jewish prayers absent from ANC’s big day
Celebs And Viral ‘Black sheep of the family’? Inside Mbuso Mandela’s past and present troubles
South Africa Royal drama unfolds: Zulu queen’s court battle over king’s new marriage sparks legal showdown
Politics People’s bae bids farewell: Ndlozi drops the mic, but not the charm
Opinion AI can be a problem but there’s an easy way to regulate it

For more news your way

Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES