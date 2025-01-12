Shitolo happy Arrows’ prayers were answered in win over Chiefs

'We wanted it more.' the Arrows captain told SuperSport TV

Gladwin Shitolo believes Golden Arrows were rewarded for their prayers after they beat Kaizer Chiefs 1-0 in the Betway Premiership at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Sunday.

“We wanted it more.” the Arrows captain told SuperSport TV, after he was handed the Man-of-the-Match Award.

Shitolo – ‘All about prayer’

“We had not been winning games. This week was all about prayer. We prayed to God to give us goals and help us overcome, and he (God) did.”

AmaZulu had failed to score in their previous two league games against AmaZulu and Richards Bay, but this win lifted them above Chiefs into fifth place in the Premiership.

The Arrows central defender had a brilliant game, making vital interceptions at the back and coming up with the winning goal in the 57th minute. Shitolo lashed a finish into the roof of the net after Bruce Bvuma had parried Siyanda Mthanthi’s effort into his path.

‘Lead by example’

“As a leader I need to lead by example, and work hard so my teammates follow my example. All in all it was a great match, a challenging match,” added Shitolo, who also dedicated the win to Arrows chairperson Mato Madlala.

“It meant a lot for the whole team, and for the chairlady, we are doing it for her,” he said.