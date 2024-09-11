Miguel picked the project over cash in joining Kaizer Chiefs

'If I wanted money I would not have come to South Africa,' said Miguel

Inacio Miguel said he had bigger-money offers from North Africa, but chose Kaizer Chiefs. Picture: Backpagepix

Kaizer Chiefs’ Angolan defender Inacio Miguel says he chose the project over the money in deciding to join Amakhosi.

The 28 year-old, who can also play in central midfield, joined Chiefs ahead of the new season from Petro de Luanda.

ALSO READ: How could Chiefs line up in Premiership opener?

“If I wanted money I would not have come to South Africa,” said Miguel on Tuesday at the Chiefs Village in Naturena.

“I had other options in North Africa for much more money, but the project was not the same.”

‘A massive club’

Chiefs have brought in Tunisian head coach Nasreddine Nabi, as well as many new signings, as they look to turn their fortunes around, after nine seasons without any Premier Soccer League silverware.

“The project of Kaizer Chiefs is interesting, it is a process over a long time,” added Miguel.

“They are a massive club, and I have had a very good idea since the first day of talking to management, that everything in the structure and the environment can make them very competitive. The goals the club wants to achieve in the future made me move here.”

Chiefs family values

Miguel was also attracted to Chiefs by their family values. He will wear the number 84 jersey for Amakhosi this season, in honour of his late grandmother, who passed away last year.

“She was 84 so I decided to make a tribute to her,” said Miguel.

“It is for me and my family.

“She was an inspiration for me every day, she raised me. When you grow up with a grandma you are attached to your family. This club also treats me like family and I am happy I am in a place where people treat me so well. That is also a reason why I am here.”

Chiefs will start their Betway Premiership campaign on Saturday when they take on Marumo Gallants at the Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein.

“I am excited to start (the season) … if the coach decides (to pick me) I want to give my best to try and get the team to its goals this season,” added Miguel.