Chiefs to play in friendly tournament with Sundowns, Chippa and Arrows

'We're delighted to be part of this initiative,' said Jessica Motaung, Kaizer Chiefs' Marketing and Commercial Director

Nasreddine Nabi’s Kaizer Chiefs will play in the Home of Legends Cup. Picture: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Kaizer Chiefs will spend part of the November international break competing in a friendly tournament in Gqeberha.

Amakhosi will play with Mamelodi Sundowns, Golden Arrows and Chippa United in the Home of Legends Cup, a one-day competition on Saturday at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

Chiefs ‘delighted’

“We’re delighted to be part of this initiative,”Jessica Motaung, Kaizer Chiefs’ Marketing and Commercial Director, told the Chiefs official website.

“The Home of Legends Cup exemplifies the country’s passion for the beautiful game and the spirit of unity that defines South African football. It’s an excellent opportunity for our team to stay competitive during the break and keep our loyal supporters entertained.”

Chiefs have only two players that will be away on international duty – Rwanda goalkeeper Fiacre Ntwari and Bafana Bafana defender Rushwin Dortley. Amakhosi are hoping for their fans to come in numbers to the stadium on Saturday, as they have done all season.

‘Incredible support’

“We’ve been overwhelmed by the incredible support this season. We encourage our fans to continue showing their passion and loyalty. Their presence makes a significant difference to the team’s performance,” added Motaung.

Chiefs head coach Nabi will look to use the friendlies as preparation for the resumption of the Betway Premiership season after the international break.

Amakhosi will look to get back to winning ways with two ‘home’ games at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane. They face Richards Bay on November 27, and Royal AM three days later.