Stellies coach Barker bids farewell to Orlando Pirates-bound Rust

"He has served the club exceptionally and we all wish him well,” said Barker.

Stellenbosch FC coach Steve Barker has confirmed Ruan Rust’s move to Orlando Pirates.

Rust leaves Stellies this month after heading the club’s performance department for the last six seasons.

Speaking to the Stellies media, Barker admitted that “world-class” Rust would be a big loss for the club.



“We had a farewell for Ruan during the week where I said that all the players want to play in Europe, or the English Premier League and staff have the same ambition, but to do so you need to be at a certain level,” Barker said.



“I think, of all the staff at our club, Ruan above all of them is world-class and has the ability to work at the highest of the highest levels one day. He has a great opportunity ahead of him now, and with a young family, it’s one that you can’t turn down.



“It’s a big loss for us but at the same time, we have built a really firm friendship over the years, and when you see people advancing you can only be happy for them. He has served the club exceptionally and we all wish him well,” he added.

Steve Barker, who worked closely alongside Rust, was quick to pay tribute to his contributions.



“Ruan has played a big part in our success in recent years and has left a legacy at the club through the level of his work, his impact, and professionalism that will serve as an example for others to follow,” commented Barker.



Rust becomes the latest member of the Stellies team to join Pirates in recent months after club captain Deano van Rooyen joined the MTN8 champions in August this year.