Playing Chiefs ‘a very good experience’ says Free Agents coach

'We could only give our best and I guess it wasn't enough,' said Olaitan Oladeru.

Free Agents FC head coach and owner Olaitan Oladeru said his team got a lot out of facing up to Kaizer Chiefs in the Nedbank Cup last 32.

The ABC Motsepe League side ended up losing 4-0 at FNB Stadium, but gave a reasonable account of themselves against clearly superior opposition.

‘What did we have to worry about?’

“It was a very good experience,” Oladeru told SuperSport TV after the match.

“What did we have to worry about? We came up against one of the biggest teams in the country.

“We could only give our best and I guess it wasn’t enough. It means a lot to them (the players) to understand the value of the game. We were coming up against people we watch on TV all the time.”

‘We learned a lot’ from playing Chiefs

Free Agents started as a team set up by Oladeru to give out-of-contract players a chance to train, before hopefully finding another club to play for. Now they are an official club, playing in an official league, and Oladeru is proud of the progress they have made.

“Considering how far we have come from other tournaments to Ekasi tournaments, this is something that means a lot to me and to the team. We learned a lot,” he added.