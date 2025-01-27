Betway PSL

Home » Sport » Phakaaathi » Betway PSL

Jonty Mark

By Jonty Mark

Football Editor

2 minute read

27 Jan 2025

11:35 am

Playing Chiefs ‘a very good experience’ says Free Agents coach

'We could only give our best and I guess it wasn't enough,' said Olaitan Oladeru.

Olaitan Oladeru - Free Agents

Olaitan Oladeru said his Free Agents side learned a lot from playing Kaizer Chiefs. Picture: Sydney Mahlangu /BackpagePix

Free Agents FC head coach and owner Olaitan Oladeru said his team got a lot out of facing up to Kaizer Chiefs in the Nedbank Cup last 32.

ALSO READ: Chiefs’ Youssef says Soweto derby is ’50/50

The ABC Motsepe League side ended up losing 4-0 at FNB Stadium, but gave a reasonable account of themselves against clearly superior opposition.

‘What did we have to worry about?’

“It was a very good experience,” Oladeru told SuperSport TV after the match.

“What did we have to worry about? We came up against one of the biggest teams in the country.

“We could only give our best and I guess it wasn’t enough. It means a lot to them (the players) to understand the value of the game. We were coming up against people we watch on TV all the time.”

‘We learned a lot’ from playing Chiefs

Free Agents started as a team set up by Oladeru to give out-of-contract players a chance to train, before hopefully finding another club to play for. Now they are an official club, playing in an official league, and Oladeru is proud of the progress they have made.

ALSO READ: Mendieta set for Stellies return

“Considering how far we have come from other tournaments to Ekasi tournaments, this is something that means a lot to me and to the team. We learned a lot,” he added.

Read more on these topics

Kaizer Chiefs F.C (AmaKhosi/Chiefs) Nedbank Cup

For more news your way

Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Politics Emfuleni’s R636 million betrayal: Critical infrastructure funds returned while residents suffer
South Africa SANDF troops poorly equipped and ‘should not have been deployed’, says defence union
Politics ‘He is also not clean’ – Ramaphosa under fire for ‘sheltering’ corruption-accused Cabinet members
News Hope amid the Stilfontein horror: SA-made, world-first technology shows its might
News JUST IN: EFF demand Angie Motshekga resign, Ramaphosa face Parliament over SANDF DRC fiasco

For more news your way

Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES