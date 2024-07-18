Chippa announce changes to technical team

Chippa United FC have announced new developments within their technical team ahead of the new DStv Premiership season.



In a statement released by the club on Thursday, the Chilli Boys stated that they had restructured their technical team, with Kwanele Kopo taking over as the club’s sole head coach.



Thabo September, who worked with Kopo as co-coaches last season, will assume the role of the assistant coach.



Under Kopo and September, the Chilli Boys finished in 12th position on the log with 36 points after 30 games.

“Last season, Coach Kwanele Kopo and Coach Thabo September stepped into the role of co-coaches midway through the season, tasked with the critical objective of maintaining our club’s status and improving our league standing,” read the club statement.

“Under their leadership, the objective was met with 11 points clear of the relegation zone. Their success in achieving this goal has laid a strong foundation for the future of the club.

“As we enter the new season, our objectives have evolved. No longer are we simply aiming to survive; we are committed to competing vigorously in our home games and focusing on developing talent from the Eastern Cape. This is a mission that extends beyond our coaching staff to include all stakeholders of Chippa United FC.”

“In alignment with these new objectives, the club has decided to appoint Kwanele Kopo as the head coach for the 2024/25 season. Thabo September will take on the role of assistant coach.



“Coach September’s extensive experience in player development, particularly at the reserve and developmental levels, positions him perfectly to spearhead our efforts in nurturing local talent from the Eastern Cape and bringing them into our First Team.

“We believe this directive will enhance our competitive edge and help us fulfil our commitment to being the pride of the Eastern Cape. We remain unapologetically dedicated to our Province and our mission.”