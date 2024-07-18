Stellenbosch target Caf Confed Cup group stages

'Our target is to get ourselves into the group stages (of the Confed Cup), then we will learn a lot,' said the Stellies CEO.

Rob Benadie says Stellenbosch want to at least reach the group stages of this season’s Caf Confederation Cup. Picture: Shaun Roy/BackpagePix

Stellenbosch CEO Rob Benadie says the Western Cape side are focused on doing well in the Caf Confederation Cup this season, even though it is likely to test the limits of Steve Barker’s squad.

Sides like SuperSport United and Kaizer Chiefs have previously been accused of not giving enough attention to Confederation of African Football (CAF) competitions, but Stellies appear determined to make the most of this opportunity.

They made it into the Confederation Cup, the first time they will be playing in continental club competition, after finishing third in this season’s DStv Premiership.

“We have been speaking to other clubs, like SuperSport, Marumo Gallants and Sekhukhune, who have gone through these campaigns in Africa, to gain as much knoweldge as we can,” said Benadie this week, in an interview with the South African Football Journalist’s Association.

“Most clubs are willing to their experiences, there have been a lot of daunting, negative experiences, (some have said) ‘do you want to be in it?’ It affects your PSL campaign a lot. But we have taken the stance that we will do our best.

“We have quite a good draw, we are playing Eswatini’s Nsingizini Hotspurs (in the first preliminary round) and they play their ‘home’ match at the Moses Mabhida Stadium. So we only have to travel to Durban for an away game, which is fortunate for us. If we go through that we have AS Vita and we will go to Kinshasa, that will be the first big test for us going into Africa, and possibly flying back on a Tuesday and playing on a Thursday or Friday.”

Premiership delay?

Stellenbosch may have been handed an unexpected favour in their schedule in the Confederation Cup preliminary rounds, with the start of the Premiership season possibly delayed a the league look set to change sponsors, with Betway said to be taking over from DStv.

“We have a smaller squad and if we are not challenged straight away with two games in a week, it might work in our favour. Our target is to get ourselves into the group stages (of the Confed Cup), then we will learn a lot.

“In reality our objective has to be to win it (the cup), but if we can get into the group stages that will be another six games. The players are very excited and want to do well.

“We will have to rotate a bit better than we have if we want to be succesful locally and perform on the continent.”