Riveiro to give more youngsters a chance at Pirates

"The possibility of playing at Pirates does not depend on your age," says the Spanish coach.

Jose Riveiro has been impressed with what he has seen so far from the Orlando Pirates youngsters during the pre-season camp in Spain.



Riveiro, who unleashed young Relebohile Mofokeng on the Bucs’ DStv Premiership opponents last season, included academy graduates Siyabonga Dladla and Mohau Nkota in Pirates’ senior team squad for their pre-season tour of Spain.

The two youngsters were introduced in the second half of the friendly match against Granada CF at Banús Football Centre on Wednesday, which ended in a 1-1 draw. Goalkeeper Dladla came on for Sipho Chaine, while Nkota replaced Tshegofatso Mabasa in the dying minutes of the match.

With Pirates set to face Qatar giants Al Sadd SC in their final preseason friendly in Spain on Friday, Ribeiro says he will not shy away from giving more youngsters a chance during that game, saying at Pirates, it’s not about age, if you’re good enough, you will play.

“The possibility of playing at Pirates does not depend on your age. If you’re good enough, if you are ready, and if you feel like you can contribute towards the team’s success [then you’ll play]. There’s going to be an opportunity for everyone. We need to check these young boys if they’re in a good space [to play for Pirates],” said Riveiro.

The Spanish coach also gave Dimpho Madalane and Selaelo Rasebotja, who joined the Buccaneers from Mpumalanga Hollywoodbets Regional League side Madubaduba FC and SuperSport United respectively, chances to impress during the 2-2 draw against Plymouth Argyle and the 2-0 win over Sevilla.

Following his debut against Plymouth, Rasebotja expressed joy at having realised his dream of playing for a “big” club like Pirates.

“I was excited to represent the club for the first time. It’s a big responsibility, but I took it quite well,” said the 23-year-old player.



“It can only get better from here. I enjoyed it and I felt really proud of myself for getting the opportunity to represent Pirates.

“Every footballer’s dream is to play for a big club. For an institution like Orlando Pirates to enquire about my services is a big career move, and I looked forward to it with enthusiasm and excitement,” he added.

“So yeah, I’m really excited to join a big club like Orlando Pirates,” he added.