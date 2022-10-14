Chippa announce three new signings ahead of Chiefs clash

Khaya Ndubane

Chippa United have announced the addition of three players ahead of Saturday’s clash against Kaizer Chiefs at the Moses Mabhida Stadium.



The Chilli Boys re-signing of goalkeeper Masizakhe Myataza and midfielders Ayabulela Konqobe and Meshack Maphangule.

Re-signings ✍️????✍️????✍️????



We are delighted to announce that 3 players have rejoined the club for the remainder of the season!



We welcome back:



⚪️ Masizakhe Myataza [ Goalkeeper]

???? Ayabulela Konqobe [ Midfielder ]

???? Meshack

Maphangule [ Midfielder ] pic.twitter.com/J4iZmccX7R— Chippa United FC (@ChippaUnitedFC) October 13, 2022

The trio join the Eastern Cape-based outfit as free agents having parted ways with their respective clubs.



Myataza and Konqobe return to the Chilli Boys after parting ways with Cape Town All Stars who sold their status and relocated to Gauteng and were renamed All Stars FC.



Maphangule, who played for Chippa on loan from Orlando Pirates between 2019 and 2020, has been without a club after he was released by Pretoria Callies at the end of last season.



They’re all available for selection against Kaizer Chiefs on Saturday, the club confirmed.



