PODCAST: The Bimenyimana boogie – Are Kaizer Chiefs dancing their way to the top?

Phakaaathi Reporter

Whisper it quietly, but Kaizer Chiefs’ season is on an uptick, with three straight DStv Premiership win propelling Arthur Zwane’s Amakhosi up the table.

ALSO READ: Du Preez will soon be firing for Chiefs, says Hlanti



Caleb Bimenyimana, Chiefs’ new Burundian striker, has been at the heart of this revival, bagging six goals so far, including a hat-trick of penalties against Stellenbosch last weekend.

In this week’s Ballz 2 the Wall podcast, Phakaaathi editor Jonty Mark, along with football writers Sibongiseni Gumbi and Tshepp Ntsoelengoe, discuss the impact Bimenyimana has had at Amakhosi, and look at whether Chiefs can continue their fine form against Chippa United this weekend.

Bimenyimana has caught Peter Shaluille at the top of the DStv Premiership goalscoring charts, but can the Burundian sustain his goal spree, and if so, how will he celebrate next?



We also look at Pirates, with very different opinions on their start to the season, which has seen them so profligate in front of goal. The Buccaneers are in action on Friday against AmaZulu and need to get their season going again.

And we talk about Mamelodi Sundowns, all set for another hammering of Seychelles’ La Passe in the Caf Champions League on Friday.

You can listen to the latest Ballz 2 The Wall podcast right here: