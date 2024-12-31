Betway PSL

Official: Cape Town City axe Eric Tinkler

Tinkler's departure comes days after City lost 1-0 at home to AmaZulu FC at Cape Town Stadium.

Eric Tinkler has been fired by Cape Town City Photo: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

Cape Town City have announced that they have parted ways with coach Eric Tinkler following a string of poor results.

Tinkler’s departure comes days after City lost 1-0 at home to AmaZulu FC at Cape Town Stadium in their Betway Premiership clash this past Sunday.

The result left the Citizens 12th on the log with 11 points from their opening 10 games of the season.

ALSO READ: Nabi says Chiefs ‘played with handbrake’ against Chippa

“Cape Town City and head coach Eric Tinkler have mutually agreed to part ways. The club expresses gratitude towards Eric for the last three seasons where he presided over 2nd, 4th and 5th place finishes. We wish Eric the very best for the future,” read a brief statement released by City on Tuesday.

“The club will announce a new interim coach as we build up to an exciting new project for the 25/26 season and beyond.”

Tinkler becomes the second coach to part ways with a Betway Premiership side this week after Kwanele Kopo decided against renewing his contract with Chippa United.

