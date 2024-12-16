Chivaviro late-show earns Chiefs a point at Galaxy

Nasreddine Nabi's side lose a second league match on the spin.

Samukele Kabini (left) celebrates after opening the scoring for TS Galaxy against Kaizer Chiefs. Picture: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Ranga Chivaviro’s stoppage time goal grabbed Kaizer Chiefs a point at TS Galaxy on Monday in a Betway Premiership clash at Mbombela Stadium.

It seemed like another tale of wasted chances in defeat was playing out for Amakhosi, after Samukele Kabini’s header had given Galaxy a first half lead.

But substitute Happy Mashiane’s corner canonned back off the bar. And with Galaxy ‘keeper Ira Tape out of position, Chivaviro poked home to make it 1-1.

Chiefs’ wobbly defence

Nabi made yet another goalkeeping change against Galaxy, Bruce Bvuma getting his first start of the season.

And it was Amakhosi’s defence that was busier than the home side’s in the first half. Centre back Inacio Miguel had a good first couple of games in a Kaizer Chiefs shirt, but has since served two separate suspensions and was worryingly shaky in Mbombela.

Early on, he gave the ball away to Galaxy top scorer Dzenan Zajmovic, and the Serbian curled an effort just off target. Not long after, Miguel again presented possession to the Rockets and Phuso Dhitejane mis-controlled the ball in a good position.

Victor Letsoalo also curled an effort wide as Chiefs battled to get any sort of possession. After a drinks break in the searing heat, and perhaps some words from Nabi, Chiefs did improve.

And Ashley Du Preez should have put them in front in the 29th minute, as a fine pass from Mduduzi Shabalala sent him clear, but he blasted into the side netting. Miguel then headed over an Njabulo Blom cross, but in the 35th minute, it was Galaxy who took the lead.

Chiefs failed to deal with a corner and Mpho Mvelase found Sphiwe Mahlangu, who crossed for Kabini to head in his first goal of the season.

Nabi made a triple substitution at half time, brining on Tebogo Potsane, Mfundo Vilakazi and Ranga Chivaviro. And Chiefs did improve.

Shabalala hit the crossbar with a cross, before Chivaviro wasted a great chance to send Potsane clear, playing a poor pass as the Amakhosi winger surged into the penalty area.

Dortley blow

Chiefs suffered a major blow in the 66th minute as defensive mainstay Rushwin Dortley was forced off with a serious-looking injury, Mashiane replacing him.

Vilakazi had a great chance as he danced into the penalty area in the 74th minute, but his shot was brilliantly blocked by Mvelase.

Galaxy goalkeeper Ira Tape finally had to make a save in stoppage time, tipping away Miguel’s header. But it was Amakhosi who had the last laugh, providing some relief for the club ahead of Christmas.