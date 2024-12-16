Pirates’ Rasebotja unhappy despite away Champions League draw

Selaelo Rasebotja believes Pirates should have got three points in Abidjan. Picture: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix

Orlando Pirates midfielder Selaelo Rasebotja was left disappointed, despite his side picking up an away point in their Caf Champions League group stage 1-1 draw with Stade D’Abidjan in the Ivory Coast on Saturday.

The result means Pirates remain unbeaten in Group C and top of the table on five points. But the Buccaneers created enough chances to grab all three points against the group’s bottom side.

‘Disappointed’ Pirates

“We are disappointed we did not get the maximum result,” Rasebotja told Pirates media after the game.

Evidence Makgopa’s penalty gave Pirates the lead on the stroke of half time but Ousmane Meite’s strike eight minutes into the second half grabbed a point for the home side.

“We created many opportunities, but away from home it is a positive result and we look forward to the next game.

“In the second half we needed one more goal to put the game to bed. But it did not go our way. We tried our best, we gave our all.”

Pirates can now focus on domestic action until the end of the year, with their Caf Champions League campaign resuming on January 3 at home to Stade D’Abidjan.

The Buccaneers will also have time to rest any tired legs as this week’s scheduled Betway Premiership game against Sekhukhune has been postponed, because of the time needed to return from Abidjan.

Jose Riveiro’s side’s next Premiership game will be at home to Marumo Gallants on Christmas Eve, before they travel to take on Magesi FC at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on December 29.

Can the Bucs get back to winning ways?

Pirates will hope to end a run of three games in all competitions without a win when they take on Gallants. After a run of seven Premiership victories on the spin to start the campaign, the Buccaneers lost 1-0 to Stellenbosch, on December 1.

They then played out Champions League draws with Al Ahly and Stade D’Abidjan. Riveiro’s side, however, have still made a brilliant start to the campaign, progressing well in the Champions League, winning the MTN8, and sitting tied at the top of the Premiership with Mamelodi Sundowns.

Now they just need to finish off the year in style.