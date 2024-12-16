Chiefs’ Nabi wants a powerful striker for Christmas

'It feels like the perfect gift for Christmas will be players that can strengthen the team,' said the Chiefs coach.

Nasreddine Nabi is hoping for Christmas presents to strengthen the Kaizer Chiefs side, after their 1-1 Betway Premiership draw with TS Galaxy at Mbombela Stadium on Monday.

It took a stoppage time goal from Ranga Chivaviro to earn Chiefs a point. But Amakhosi were again not clinical enough in front of goal. And as a priority, Chiefs will surely be in the market for a potent striker in January.

Nabi – Chiefs ‘lack a bit of power’

“It is true that we feel up top, we have the same kind of players, who like to dribble and play in short spaces. But we lack a bit of power,” Nabi told SuperSport TV.

“(We lack) players who can shoot and make decisions. We need to get those kinds of players in the future.

“(We need) a level for Kaizer Chiefs. It feels like the perfect gift for Christmas will be players that can strengthen the teaml. But we will (also) do everything we can with what we have to get better results.”

Nabi admitted that Chiefs got off to a poor start against Galaxy, who ultimately took the lead through Samukele Kabini’s first half header.

Nabi – ‘We didn’t start well’

“We didn’t start well in the first 15-20 minutes, we were losing the ball very easily, all the duels were won by our opponent,” added Nabi.

“In the 25th minute we tried to adjust the team, we made a slight change. And we came back well, then we conceded from a set piece.

“In the second half we tried to push forward. Again we were missing opportunities to score. We tried everything to put more risk up front. Fortunately we got a point but we feel very far from the level of a team like Chiefs.”