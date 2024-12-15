Potsane delighted to be back as Chiefs’ injury woes worsen

“I’m really happy that the injury is behind me and I can now focus on playing,” said Potsane.

Kaizer Chiefs winger Tebogo Potsane is happy to be back on the pitch after being sidelined for an arduous eight months due to a serious injury.



The winger, who missed the pre-season training camp in Turkiye in July, made his comeback for Chiefs as a substitute in the 2-0 loss to Polokwane City last Sunday.



“It was not easy at all watching from the sidelines due to injury but I’m grateful to have received the support from my family, team doctors and physios, teammates and technical team.

“I’m really thrilled to be back in the team and looking forward to getting more game time. I want to contribute to helping the team do well this season. As an attacking player, my job is to create goalscoring opportunities, assist or score and that’s what I’ve been working on. The supporters have been fantastic, and I urge them to continue backing us as we work hard on the pitch,” he added.

Potsane said they have put the disappointing loss against Polokwane City behind them and are focusing on Sunday’s Betwatway Premiership clash against TS Galaxy.

“We have put the previous game behind us and our focus is on the next assignment against TS Galaxy on Monday. The game is important for us and we need to work hard to ensure that we come back from Nelspruit with three points. We know the team and we’ve studied their games. We have to apply ourselves and ensure we apply ourselves,” he said.

Chiefs hit by injuries ahead of Galaxy clash

Meanwhile, Chiefs will be without six influential players for their upcoming Betway Premiership clash against TS Galaxy on Monday.



“The injured players include midfielders Edson Castillo, Nkosingiphile Ngcobo and Gaston Sirino, defenders Dillan Solomons and Bradley Cross, as well as goalkeeper Brandon Petersen.



“The players sustained their injuries in various matches but are expected to return to action soon. Despite these injury setbacks, Amakhosi are focused on preparing for the encounter and confident of delivering a strong performance,” read a statement from Chiefs.